'NBA Playgrounds' Update 1.1.0: Update Adds 15 New Players, New Game Mode, and More

Saber Interactive only recently launched "NBA Playgrounds," but a new update, which it plans to launch soon, is slated to revamp the title's gameplay.

Steam/NBA Playgrounds Saber Interactive will launch the "NBA Playgrounds" update soon.

On the official Twitter page of "NBA Playgrounds," the studio teases the update. It says, "Steam update! 15 new players in card packs, Shaq alt jerseys, play friends online, quitter punishment, and more!"

The 15 all-star players added to the roster are Dennis Rodman, Isaiah Thomas, Larry Bird, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kenny Smith, Gary Payton, Klay Thompson, Devin Booker, Tony Parker, Kemba Walker, Seth Curry, Tiny Archibald, John Starks, Tracy McGrady, and Pete Maravich. All these new additions are accessible through player packs that can be earned through tournaments and by leveling up.

By "Shaq alt jerseys," Saber Interactive is referring to the five new versions of Shaquille O'Neal they have added. These five versions are of the NBA star playing for his former teams — Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Orlando Magic.

Saber Interactive has taken into account the feedback that players have given them. "NBA Playgrounds" update 1.1.0 has a new shooting system. The upgrade includes jump shots, threes, dunks, layups, and more.

More importantly, the studio has added a new game mode, the Challenge feature. This new mode allows gamers to challenge their friends and play with them. To do so, players will simply have to agree on a single code, access the online setup, and then proceed to Challenges. Once accessed, the code they have agreed on should be keyed in. To note, the results of the games played in Challenges will not affect the player's ranking.

The developers also addressed one particular issue in the current gameplay, one that has to do with the strength of the force feedback effects.

More updates should arrive soon.