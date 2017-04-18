NBA Playoffs 2017 News, Predictions, Preview: Eastern Conference Holds a Few Surprises in the First Round

The National Basketball Association (NBA) Playoffs for this year is finally here, and while the Western Conference has pretty much arranged itself to the expected hierarchy, the Eastern Conference has come up with ways to surprise the league fans. This early on, how are the current brackets expected to turn out? Find out how basketball analysts are betting as the first round kicks off.

(Photo: Reuters/Kyle Terada)Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) collides with Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half of a regular season game in January 2017.

Offensive powerhouse Golden State Warriors are going to be the heavy favorites to represent the West in the NBA Finals, and most analysts will spend their time thinking about which team represents the biggest challenge for the 2015 champs on their way to the last round.

A common opinion is that the Houston Rockets will be the biggest bump in the road for the Warriors, as summarized by Bleacher Report. For one thing, James Harden will be on the opposing team as he builds on an MVP-worthy regular season. The Rockets, led by coach Mike D'Antoni's fast-paced offense-oriented plays, are second to the Golden State in terms of points per game.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Conference preview is a bit more exciting with the unpredictability that a Cleveland Cavaliers slump brings to the match-ups.

Starting with the Boston Celtics versus Chicago Bulls, The Daily Express has reported the Celtics winning the first round, with 4–2 versus the eighth-seeded Bulls. Compared with the Chicago team that barely made it to the playoffs, the Celtics have an All-Star in Isaiah Thomas to lead them with his 28.9 points per season average.

The Cleveland Cavaliers against the Indiana Pacers are predicted to be over in a 4–0 record for Cleveland, and analysts think it will be an upset if the Pacers can steal one game in the first round. In contrast, Toronto Raptors versus Milwaukee Bucks will be a drawn-out series that could end up with the Raptors winning it at 4–3.

The Washington Wizards are expected to win over the Atlanta Hawks with 4–2, based on Bradley Beal's and John Wall's recent performances. Both players are putting up numbers at their career best, and are only checked by the Hawks' playoffs experience.

Tune in for more news as the first round of the NBA Playoffs continue.