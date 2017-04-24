NBA Playoffs 2017 Updates, Predictions: Cavaliers Complete Sweep; Pacers Eliminated

The National Basketball Association (NBA) 2017 Playoffs is in full swing as it reaches its second weekend, and so far, teams have faced situations that have changed predictions. The Cleveland Cavaliers finished a 4–0 sweep of the Indiana Pacers last Sunday, en route to their second game and a brief break while the defending champs await the winner between the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks.

(Photo: Reuters/Kyle Terada)Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) collides with Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half of a regular season game in January 2017.

The NBA playoffs continues on Monday, April 24, as Game 5 of Milwaukee Bucks at the Toronto Raptors starts at 7 p.m. EDT on NBA TV — a game that will tie-break the current 2–2 tally of the two teams, as reported by Land of 10.

After that, the Washington Wizards will meet the Atlanta Hawks on the latter's home court at 8.pm. EDT on TNT. The Wizards are currently leading the series at 2–1 over the Hawks.

For the last game of the night, the Golden State Warriors will try to wrap things up with the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:30 p.m. at TNT. At 3–0, will the series favorites be able to sweep the Trail Blazers given their current coaching situation?

As for the predictions, two teams look to be on track as the Cleveland Cavaliers complete their sweep of the Indiana Pacers at a narrow win of 106–102 on Sunday, April 23. Now, analysts are looking at the Golden States to do the same to the Portland Trail Blazers, according to predictions tallied by the Bleacher Report.

For the rest of the Eastern Conference, The Chicago Bulls are favored to win over the Boston Celtics in a drawn-out seven-game series. The situation is the same with the Toronto Raptors against the Milwaukee Bucks, in which the Bucks are now expected to grind out a seven-game series win. The Washington Wizards are expected to win in six games versus the Atlanta Hawks for a final tally of 4–2, if the prediction bears out.

With the Western Conference, the San Antonio Spurs are now expected to prevail after seven games against a resilient Memphis Grizzlies team. The Houston Rockets are expected to put away the Oklahoma City Thunder in five games. Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz are now favorites to win over the Los Angeles Clippers in a seven-game series.