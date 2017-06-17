NBA Rookie Draft Rumors: LA Lakers Torn Between Josh Jackson and Lonzo Ball

Reports have it that the Los Angeles Lakers is torn on who is going to be their pick between Josh Jackson and Lonzo Ball for the upcoming National Basketball Association Draft.

Jackson, who recently played with the Kansas Jayhawks, was brought in Tuesday for a second round of pre-draft workouts with the Los Angeles Lakers.

When asked (via Lakers Nation) what he think differentiates his second workout with the Lakers from the previous one, the young baller said, "Today I just felt like I was a little more in shape, but other than that I don't think there was much of a difference." Jackson added that he felt happy with how he performed.

Meanwhile, Jackson also shared that the focus of his second workout session with the Lakers is "to see if I was in shape."

Jackson has also expressed it was an honor to be working out while NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson watched. "Just having such a legend here watching me and kind of mentoring me a little bit and giving me advice just glad to be here in front of him and hopefully I impressed him," he added.

The 6-foot-8 basketball player is from Southfield, Michigan. For his work on the hardcourt during the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 2016-17, his average statistics are about 16 points and 3 assists per game.

On the other hand, sources say Ball was expected to meet with the Lakers management also for the second time on Friday, according to Yahoo Sports. The same report added that Ball first talked with Lakers bosses on June 6 and he has not been in touch with other NBA teams since then.

Ball is currently with the University of California, Los Angeles as point guard with average stats of around 14 points and 7 assists per game during the NCAA 2016-17 Season.

Jackson and Ball are practically competing for the Lakers' no. 2 draft pick. Whoever the team will favor will be revealed on June 22 at the NBA Draft event.