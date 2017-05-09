NBA Rumors 2017: Has Chris Paul Already Played His Last Game for the Los Angeles Clippers?

The end came not with a bang but with a whimper this season for the Los Angeles Clippers, and their disappointing playoff exit has led to questions popping up regarding whether or not point guard Chris Paul will return.

Reuters/Richard MacksonApr 17, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) and Portland Trail Blazers center Ed Davis (17) go... Richard Mackson April 18, 2016 01:37am EDT

Paul has consistently been one of the top players in the league for the last few years, serving as the ideal example of a point guard who knows exactly when to get the other guys on the court involved and when to take over.

Paul's mastery of the position is easy to see and fun to watch, which is why so many basketball fans lament his early playoff exits.

At 32 years of age, Paul's career is probably closer to its end now than to its beginning, placing a greater deal of urgency on a decision he will need to make this summer.

Currently, Paul possesses a player option in his contract that he is widely expected to decline so that he becomes an unrestricted free agent who is eligible to choose which team he plays for while securing a larger deal in the process.

ESPN's Kevin Arnovitz recently passed along some information shared by sources close to the Clippers who expressed their belief that Paul will re-sign with the team he has played for these past few seasons.

It is a sensible move for Paul to make.

Again, Paul's on the other side of 30 now and the contract he signs this summer may be the last big money deal he can get. However, there are factors that could lead the star point guard to switch teams this summer.

As mentioned earlier, the Clippers have consistently struggled in the postseason, and with the Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets and even the Utah Jazz still looming, the path to postseason glory for Paul should he return to Los Angeles may be more difficult than ever.

Paul's decision this summer could hinge not just on how he sees the Clippers' situation, but also on how he views the other teams that are also competing in the Western Conference.

A reunion with the Clippers is by all means a possibility for Paul, but a move elsewhere is probably not out of the question either.

More news about the latest NBA rumors should be made available soon.