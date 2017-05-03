NBA Rumors: Blake Griffin Returning to the Los Angeles Clippers Remains Uncertain, But Where Else Could the Star Forward Go?

After another disappointing conclusion to their postseason, the Los Angeles Clippers are left with big questions they need to address this offseason, and arguably the most significant of these is the one related to Blake Griffin's free agency.

Griffin has emerged as one of the top talents in the league, as he has developed a more diverse offensive game to go along with his incredible ability to finish at the rim.

Still, it has not been all great for Griffin these past few years, as injuries have robbed him of playing time and even ended his two most recent postseason runs prematurely.

Griffin's growing list of injuries can understandably give the Clippers pause when it comes to offering him a lucrative extension, but with the team not exactly overflowing with young and talented players, bringing back their homegrown star may still be their best course of action if they want to remain reasonably competitive.

Unfortunately for the Clippers, they are not the only ones who will determine if Griffin will remain a Clipper beyond this offseason.

With Griffin widely expected to turn down his player option for next season, he can become an unrestricted free agent and see if there may be other teams that could be a better fit for him.

Sources spoken to by ESPN's Kevin Arnovitz even noted that Griffin returning to the Clippers is "less certain" than teammate Chris Paul re-upping with the team.

Should Griffin really decide to decline his player option for next year, there may be some teams that come calling.

The Boston Celtics, with their young players and treasure trove of assets, could lure Griffin to Beantown by giving him an opportunity to be the face of the next title team.

The Oklahoma City Thunder may also take a shot at bringing Griffin home, but their cap situation may take them out of the running unless they can make some other moves first.

For the Clippers, losing in the first round this year to the Utah Jazz may just be the start of worse things to come, as the summer may also bring about the departure of one of their stars.

