NBA Rumors: Could LeBron James End Up Joining the Philadelphia 76ers?

For years, the Philadelphia 76ers wandered through the NBA wilderness accumulating both losses and draft picks. Until at long last, those miserable nights have led to the acquisition of promising young stars and potentially one Hall of Fame-bound player.

The Hall of Fame-bound player is none other than LeBron James. And before writing this off completely, there are some things that could entice the multi-time NBA Champion and MVP to consider taking his talents to the City of Brotherly Love.

A recent report from NJ.com highlighted some of the reasons why James going to the 76ers is not such a crazy idea, and they range from the team having a young and talented core to his connection to forward Ben Simmons.

Furthermore, while recent rumors have been hinting that James could go west once he becomes a free agent again, there are some good reasons for him to just stay in the Eastern Conference.

For one, the Western Conference is stacked right now, with as many 12 teams harboring legitimate playoff hopes. In comparison, the Eastern Conference has LeBron's Cleveland Cavaliers, the Boston Celtics and maybe the Washington Wizards and the Toronto Raptors as contenders.

The path to the NBA Finals is simply easier through the east right now, and given where he is at in his career, it would not make a ton of sense for James to make things any harder than they need to be.

Were James to sign with the Sixers, there is a solid chance that the team may emerge as the favorites right away, provided of course that Simmons, Joel Embiid and Markelle Fultz perform as expected.

At this point, championships are likely the targets that matter the most to James and the more chances he has to win them, the better for him.

Joining up with the Sixers could allow James to continue contending for titles while also saving up his energy only for the most important games.

For now though, James is still with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but by this time next summer, it would not be that shocking if he becomes a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.