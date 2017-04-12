NBA Rumors: Is Gordon Hayward's Stint With the Utah Jazz Nearing Its Conclusion?

Gordon Hayward has established himself as one of the NBA's best wing players this season as he tallied a career high in points per game. He also takes on a large responsibility as the clear number one option for a Utah Jazz team that has cleared the 50-win threshold for the first time since 2010.

Reuters/Nelson ChenaultMar 4, 2016; Memphis, TN, USA; Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (20) dribbles in the first quarter as Memphis Grizzlies forward Matt... Nelson Chenault March 04, 2016 11:30pm EST

Hayward even earned an All-Star nod this season, further cementing this as his best year yet.

Jazz fans should by all means be delighted by this stellar showing from their star forward. But as happy as they may be by what he has done all year, there are some who are worried that he may soon be doing all of this for a different team.

Hayward possesses a player option for the 2017-18 season - something he is widely expected to decline. If Hayward does indeed decline the player option then he will become an unrestricted free agent eligible to sign with any team that can fit his salary into their cap room.

Obviously, Hayward isn't making his free agency plans clear just yet, but recent rumors are hinting that Jazz fans may have something to be worried about.

A recent report from Purple and Blues mentions a conversation that took place during a TrueHoop podcast that featured noted insiders Amin Elhassan, Black Trey and Big Wos.

Over the course of the podcast, Elhassan expressed that he would not be all that surprised if Hayward left the team in free agency. Black Trey put it more bluntly, indicating that the current Jazz forward may soon be a former member of the squad.

Still, things can change, and if Hayward and the Jazz go on an extended playoff run, then perhaps he may think more about staying on the team and continuing to help build something potentially great in Salt Lake City.

Should he opt to leave, however, there are certainly other NBA teams that will likely pursue him, with the aforementioned report even hinting that the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat may be among those franchises.

More news about Gordon Hayward and whether he stays with or leaves the Utah Jazz should be made available soon.