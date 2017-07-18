NBA Rumors: LeBron James May Be Heading West, But to Which Team Remains a Big Question

Reuters/Derick E. Hingle Jan 23, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts late in the fourth quarter of a game against... Derick E. Hingle January 24, 2017 01:41pm EST

It is hard to believe but LeBron James is already about to start his 15th season in the NBA and may be closer to the end of his stellar career than to the start of it. Still, just because James may be set to start his final act as an NBA player, that does not mean that this portion of his career will be any less interesting.

Though James is still signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers through the 2017-18 season, rumors are already pointing to what may be his next big move.

For those who may have somehow missed it, sources contacted previously by The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor pointed to the two Los Angeles-based teams – the Clippers and the Lakers – as "viable destinations" for James.

Moving to Los Angeles may be both a basketball and business move for James.

Those L.A. teams have younger and more flexible rosters, especially compared to the one the Cleveland Cavaliers feature now. If James believes that this current iteration of the Cavaliers has peaked, he may look at the Clippers and Lakers as franchises with potential left to realize.

Furthermore, James' varied interests outside of basketball may prompt a move to Los Angeles at some point in the future anyway, so getting a headstart on that may not be such a bad thing.

Still, basketball fans in Los Angeles may want to hold off a bit before they roll out the red carpet for James.

Spotted recently by The Inquisitr, NBA insider Chris Broussard dropped by "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" and talked a bit about James' impending free agency.

According to Broussard, there are some players who think that James will indeed move to L.A., but he himself personally believes that the San Antonio Spurs may provide the four-time NBA MVP with a better shot at beating the Golden State Warriors.

For what it is worth, James has expressed admiration for Spurs coach Gregg Popovich in the past, so it would not be that difficult to imagine him taking instructions from this renowned basketball legend.

In any case, this situation with LeBron James likely is not going to be resolved for a while, and whether or not he's bound for the Western Conference may only be revealed next summer.