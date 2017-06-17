NBA Rumors: The Other Way That Carmelo Anthony Can Go From the New York Knicks to the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be looking for ways to improve their roster this offseason. However, given the way they are constructed right now, it may be tough for them to add an impact player unless the situation with Carmelo Anthony takes a previously unforeseen turn.

Reuters/Bill StreicherNew York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) reacts after the shot clock winds down during the second half against the Philadelphia... Bill Streicher January 16, 2017 11:57pm EST

As NBA fans likely already know, this past season did not turn out to be a good one for either him or his team, the New York Knicks.

There were rumblings that a trade involving Anthony was in the works, as the team struggled to play consistent, winning basketball.

The situation has reached a point where an Anthony-Knicks separation almost seems like it will certainly happen, but there is a reason it has not yet occurred.

Anthony's contact contains a no-trade clause that gives him a final say over whether the Knicks can deal him or not.

It is unclear how that clause factored into rumored trade talks that went on between the Knicks and different teams this past NBA season, but it likely became something to consider eventually.

To put it simply, the situation is quite messy at the moment, but there may be a solution here.

Speaking to the New York Daily News, one Eastern Conference executive put forth the possibility that perhaps the resolution to the Knicks-Anthony drama is the former buying out the latter.

That is probably not the ideal solution the Knicks are looking for, but it may be the one they need to go with if they really feel that the team would be better off without Anthony.

Now, if a move such as that is indeed made, then that is where the Cavaliers can come in.

With no more need to deal an impact player just to acquire Anthony, the Cavaliers may be able to add him to the roster by just signing him as a free agent, though they would need him to sign for less money than he would probably be worth on the open market and hope a shot at a championship is enough to make up for that.

At this point, though, the Knicks buying out Anthony is far from certain, but that someone in the league believes it is a possible solution is worth noting.

More news about the latest NBA rumors should be made available soon.