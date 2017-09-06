NBA Rumors: Why Returning to the Miami Heat Could Be a Great Move for Dwyane Wade

Heat reportedly among the teams Wade is thinking of joining if he is bought out by the Chicago Bulls

Reuters/Steve Mitchell Nov 10, 2016; Miami, FL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) is pressured boy Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters (11) during the... Steve Mitchell November 11, 2016 12:09am EST

The 2016-17 NBA season featured an unfamiliar sight in the form of Dwyane Wade donning the uniform of the Chicago Bulls instead of his familiar and even iconic Miami Heat jersey.

Wade was one of the best players in the Heat's history, a man who played a huge role in the franchise as he snagged three NBA titles from 2006 to 2013.

That was why his sudden departure from the team came as a surprise.

Recent rumors hinted that the departure may be short-lived, however, as there may be a chance that Wade could be coming home soon to South Beach.

According to a recent report from the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, a person described as an associate of Wade's had been saying that along with Cleveland, Los Angeles and Miami were also "appealing destinations" for the NBA veteran if he is able to secure a buyout from the Bulls.

It is easy to see why Wade may want to join the Cleveland Cavaliers as going to that team means he is on a title contender. It also means he will be reuniting with good friend LeBron James for at least one season.

Los Angeles is a glamour destination and one that NBA veterans have flocked to in the past, so Wade reportedly having an interest in going there is no surprise too.

Still, going back to Miami and becoming a member of the Heat again may be the best outcome for Wade.

Sure, Wade is probably not leading a title contender in Miami, but going back to Florida can represent something else for him. In an era of the NBA where high-profile players frequently switch teams, Wade can be one of the few who can be closely associated with a single franchise.

Besides, Wade has no need to chase championships at this point anyway. His legacy as a player is as secure as it will ever be.

Even if he can no longer spend his entire career with the Heat, he can still retire as a member of the team, and that would be a sight to behold not just for Miami fans, but for NBA viewers all over the world.

There is probably no championship waiting for Wade if he goes back to Miami, but he may get something better than that if he decides that a trip back to where his NBA career began is what he wants to do next.