NBA Rumors: Will Blake Griffin Be a Former Member of the Los Angeles Clippers After This Postseason?

Blake Griffin has helped the Los Angeles Clippers rise up from being one of the NBA's underachieving teams to one of its more competitive franchises.

Reuters/Anthony GruppusoDec 12, 2015; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32) during the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets... Anthony Gruppuso December 12, 2015 09:35pm EST

Clipper fans have long loved the dynamic and explosive style of play that is unique to Griffin, and that is why this coming offseason has the potential to be a heartbreaking one for these die-hards.

Griffin currently possesses a player option that will allow him to stay with the Clippers through at least the 2017-18 NBA season, per HoopsHype. This fact may not offer much comfort to fans, however, as this is an option he is widely expected to decline.

This is where things will get very interesting for all the parties involved, as declining the option would designate Griffin as an unrestricted free agent and someone who is capable of signing with any NBA team that can fit his contract under the salary cap.

Though injuries remain a concern for Griffin, he still possesses the capability to be one of the best offensive players in the league, capable of using his playmaking ability to create for his teammates or to zoom into the lane to finish at the rim.

Griffin's services will likely be in demand this summer, and there are clubs out there such as the Boston Celtics and even his hometown team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, that may be interested.

Still, unlike with other notable free agents of years past, the buzz around Griffin does not seem to be hinting quite as strongly that he may be leaving. That is likely because Griffin is already in what is considered as a big market, so it is not like he would need to move to gain more exposure.

On the other hand, another playoff failure may force the Clippers to re-examine themselves and determine if they may have already peaked as a group. If so, the team itself may want to move on from Griffin should he decide to turn down his player option.

An eventful summer awaits Griffin and the Los Angeles Clippers and more news about them should be made available soon.