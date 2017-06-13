NBA Rumors: Will LeBron James Leave the Cleveland Cavaliers Via Free Agency a Second Time?

LeBron James now has a 3-5 record in the NBA Finals after his Cleveland Cavaliers were dispatched in five games by the Golden State Warriors, a disappointing end to what was an otherwise incredible season for the man known as "The King." But could this latest defeat lead to this sure Hall of Famer's eyes wandering and also leave him wondering about his future?

Reuters/Dan HamiltonMay 23, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after dunking for a basket against... Dan Hamilton May 31, 2016 03:00pm EDT

As currently constructed, the Cavaliers needed a record-breaking performance to simply take a game away from the newly crowned NBA Champions, which is to say, the roster they have now may be ill-equipped to handle the Warriors in a seven-game series.

James has made it clear that he is all about winning championships at this stage of his career, so there may be a bit of a problem here.

Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, a fix for the problem may not be found easily and it may cost them dearly.

It may even cost them the presence of James on the roster.

Sources spoken to recently by The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor noted that the Los Angeles Clippers or Lakers could be "viable destinations" for James.

As for why James could be interested in playing for either the Clippers or the Lakers, O'Connor noted later in the article that the former could provide James with an opportunity to play with close friends Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade, while the latter may enable him to lead a young roster, and in the process, also bring respectability back to one of the NBA's signature franchises.

Fascinating as these scenarios may be, it is worth noting that it will be a while before they can become realistic.

James is still under contract with the Cavaliers through the 2017-18 season, so the earliest that he can move west is during the summer of 2018.

Things can change a lot between now and then, and who knows, perhaps the Cavaliers can make enough moves this offseason to convince James that the grass is not any greener in Los Angeles.

On top of all that, James is also one of the most self-aware athletes of this generation and he likely understands what leaving Cleveland a second time could mean for his legacy.

James has shocked basketball fans before with his free agency decisions, and in a year's time, people may be able to see if he has one more surprise up his sleeve.