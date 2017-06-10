NBA Star Kevin Durant Talks Christian Faith: 'The Bible Pumps Me Up'

NBA star Kevin Durant from the Golden State Warriors helped his team secure victory from the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals, especially thanks to his three-point shot in the final minute of the fourth quarter.

(PHOTO: REUTERS/KYLE TERADA-USA TODAY SPORTS) Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) dunks past Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) and guard JR Smith (5) during Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on June 9, 2017. Cleveland won, 137-116, to cut Golden State's lead to 3-1.

People are raving about Durant's basketball prowess, including his epic moves and shots during that game.

But whatever victory he makes on the court, Durant gives all glory to God.

During a 2012 interview with Beyond the Ultimate, Durant said "the Bible both pumps me up and balances me to play my best."

It's easy for anybody like Durant to get a swelled head amid the constant praise and admiration heaped by the public. But instead of basking in the glory of his achievements, Durant simply strives to do better for God.

"The Bible says the Lord exalts humility, and that's one thing I try to be all the time. When people tell me I'm great, I remind myself that I can always be better. Humility comes before honor," he said.

Durant's teammate, Steph Curry, is another NBA star who is proud of his faith and what it does to shape his life and career. Just like Durant, Curry refuses to claim victory for himself, since he said that everything he does is geared towards furthering the Kingdom of God.

"The Lord has blessed me with these talents to do something special. But it is not about me. That is something that I want my career and my life to be a reflection of His love and His grace and mercy. Whether it is winning games, losing games, making shots, missing shots it is all about giving glory to God," he was quoted as saying by Liberty News.