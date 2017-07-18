NBA Trade 2017 News: Rajon Rondo Joins New Orleans Pelicans Under One-Year Agreement

REUTERS/Mark L. Baer-USA TODAY Sports Boston Celtics guard Rajon Rondo (9) dribbles the ball against San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker (right) during the first half at TD Garden.

Veteran National Basketball Association player Rajon Rondo has recently signed a one-year contract with the New Orleans Pelicans.

After spending some time at the NBA's free agency this month, Rondo finally found his new team - the New Orleans Pelicans. According to reports, Rondo and the New Orleans management met last week and arrived at a deal a couple of days from their first talks.

The four-time NBA All-Star player is mostly known for his big contributions in the Boston Celtics championship win in 2008. As for his post-NBA 2016-17 season performance with the Chicago Bulls, Rondo is averaging 7.8 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game.

According to reports, Rondo's addition to the team will help the New Orleans coaching staff in developing another of the team's assets, Jrue Holiday, to become effective in other playing positions. Rondo can then provide the backup support for Holiday that the Pelicans need to accomplish their goal.

Holiday has also recently re-signed with the New Orleans Pelicans under a $126 million deal.

While Rondo's playing time is not as consistent as others, he provided the Chicago Bulls the leadership of a veteran player that every team needs. Also notably, for almost the past decade, he is one of the few players who has had a steady performance in the assists department.

Rondo's transfer to the Pelicans could also be a good time to reunite on the court with DeMarcus Cousins. The two were teammates in the Sacramento Kings before. In fact, New Orleans publication The Advocate revealed that Cousins played a big role in convincing the Pelicans management that acquiring Rondo would be a great decision for the team.

Despite some concerns about Rondo's known aggressive personality, especially on the court — a trait that he apparently shares with Cousins — The Advocate said New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry and general manager Dell Demps still made the trip to Rondo's hometown in Louisville, Kentucky, to negotiate a deal.

Previously, there were reports that Rondo was also one of the backup players that the Los Angeles Lakers were considering to sign. However, the rebuilding team ended up getting Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.