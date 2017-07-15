NBA Trade News 2017: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Signs a One-Year, $18 Million Deal With LA Lakers

Reuters/Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports Detroit Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) grabs a lose ball during the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at The Palace of Auburn Hills, Dec. 26, 2016.

On the latest news about this year's free agency of the National Basketball Association, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has signed a one-year contract worth $18 million with the Los Angeles Lakers. This was confirmed by several league sources.

For the past four seasons, Caldwell-Pope was with the Detroit Pistons as a restricted free agent. However, when the free agency opened this month, his rights were reportedly waived by the team, hence making him an unrestricted free agent.

Reports say the Pistons decided to renounce their rights to him after signing former Boston Celtics player Avery Bradley. Under the NBA free agency rule book, unrestricted free agents can sign and immediately transfer to any team he prefers.

Some reports commented that while Caldwell-Pope shows a lot of potential, he needs to prove he can deliver, especially when mixed with a rebuilding team like the LA Lakers. Caldwell-Pope's contribution to the team's performance is also highly expected since he is known as one of the strong two-way players in the league. With his experience and skills, he can beef up the team's defensive end.

During the 2016-17 season of the NBA, Caldwell-Pope gave out an average of 13.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He also obtained his best season record for three-point shooting with a 35 percent success rate.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Caldwell-Pope sat down to negotiate with the Lakers on Tuesday. That same day, the team also reportedly met with Rajon Rondo. The Chicago Bulls player is eyed as a backup point guard and can greatly help in providing the presence of a veteran baller that is sorely needed for a relatively young roster of the Lakers.

Last season, Rondo averaged 7.8 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game.

NBA has suspended #Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 2 games for pleading guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated. pic.twitter.com/tSIwtERWTw — Rob Lopez (@R0BaTO) June 23, 2017

Meanwhile, last month, the NBA Communications Group announced that Caldwell-Pope is suspended for his first two games in the regular 2017-18 season following a recent arrest and pleading guilty for "operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated" in Michigan.