NBA Trade News 2017: Rookie Forward Josh Jackson Believes Suns Will Keep Him Amid Rumored Kyrie Irving Deal

Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports via REUTERS Jun 22, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Josh Jackson (Kansas) is introduced by NBA commissioner Adam Silver as the number four overall pick to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.

The saga of Kyrie Irving's reported request to be traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers continues, and it recently dragged Phoenix Suns rookie small forward Josh Jackson in the rumor mill. However, the newcomer thinks he is staying in Arizona.

For other teams in the National Basketball Association, acquiring Irving would be an early Christmas gift. But it will not come easy since it will definitely take a lot to get him.

Recently, there were rumors that the Phoenix Suns might have a chance in clinching a deal with one of the league's best point guards if they will let go of Jackson, along with Eric Bledsoe and a future first-round draft pick.

However, Jackson recently expressed that a transfer to the Cavaliers was unlikely for him. In a recent interview on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Jackson said: "I think if that was going to happen, it would've happened by now."

Jackson added that in handling the situation, he preferred to go straight to his agent instead of reading stuff online. He had treated rumors that surrounded the NBA Draft 2017 in the same way.

If fans are wondering whether Jackson has the slightest hint on what is going to happen with the rumored Suns-Cavaliers trade, the rookie commented: "Coming in, I didn't know what was going to happen, I still don't know what is going to happen. I'm going to make the most of whatever situation I'm presented with. ... I was kind of in the dark a little bit. But I got a feeling that the trade wasn't going to happen."

Shortly before the NBA Draft night last month, Jackson was rumored to be one of the strong contenders for the top spots in the first round pick. He was first attached to the Los Angeles Lakers and was then speculated as being drafted by the Boston Celtics.

However, at the draft night, Jackson was called as the fourth overall pick this year for the Suns.

The 20-year-old rookie used to play for the Kansas University. In his last season in the National Collegiate Athletic Association division, Jackson averaged 16.3 points, three assists, and 7.4 rebounds per game.