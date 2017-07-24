NBA Trade News 2017: Udonis Haslem Stays in Miami; Boston Gets Two More Players

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Udonis Haslem in a game in December 2007.

In recent news on the National Basketball Association's trade deals, the Miami Heat is keeping Udonis Haslem, while the Boston Celtics get two more players.

Haslem Stays With Heat for the 15th Year

Recently, the Miami Heat front office confirmed that the 6-foot-8 power forward, Haslem, will stay with the team and will make the 2017-18 season of the NBA his 15th year with the group.

While Miami Heat did not disclose specifics on Haslem's contract, as per the team's policy, various reports claimed the deal spans for just one year.

Haslem has seen three championship titles with the Miami Heat. While he has only played 16 games in the previous NBA season — with just a total of 8.1 minutes of playing time — franchise president Pat Riley provided an insight on why the Miami Heat wants to retain the player.

In the Miami Heat's official announcement, Riley is quoted as saying: "It is a great, great, day to have Udonis Haslem sign a contract for his 15th season with the Miami HEAT. He isn't just Mr. 305, he is a true patriarch of the team. Today we are proud to announce that he is back to lead the HEAT again."

Boston Celtics Rebuilds Roster With Two More Players

On the other hand, the Boston Celtics continue their goal to rebuild their team and have recently signed two more players to do that.

The most recent acquisitions the Celtics sealed involve Guerschon Yabusele and Daniel Theis. The addition of Yabusele and Theis puts the number of signed Celtics players up to 16 — which is more than the team is allowed to bring into the court. That means the Boston Celtics will need to send some players to training camps as the 2017-18 NBA season rolls.

Yabusele is the 2016 NBA Draft's 16th overall pick. However, he spent the last season playing in the Chinese Basketball Association with the Shanghai Sharks where he averaged 20.9 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 43 games.

On the other hand, the Celtics also signed the 6-foot-9 center Theis who has been playing for various German franchises since 2009. He will debut in the NBA league with the Celtics, coming in with an average of 9.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.24 blocks during his time at the Basketball Bundesliga League.