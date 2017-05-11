NBA Trade News 2017: Will San Antonio Spurs Eye Derrick Rose or Chris Paul Following Tony Parker's Injury?

Now that the San Antonio Spurs have confirmed that one their veteran playmakers Tony Parker has been severely injured, some suggest that they might consider enlisting a new powerhouse point guard like Chris Paul or Derrick Rose.

REUTERS/Lance MurpheySan Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich (R) talks to Tony Parker during the fourth quarter in Game 4 of their NBA Western Conference final playoff basketball series in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2013.

Parker, 34, remains to be the main point guard for the Spurs. Unfortunately, he got injured during his team's second game against the Houston Rockets last week in this year's National Basketball Association's Playoffs. The injury now prevents Parker from helping his team for the rest of the series.

Meanwhile, the New York Daily News points out that the gravity of Parker's injury might somehow affect his play once he gets back on the court. However, it also mentioned that even before the injury last week, Parker had already missed several games, "including a few just for resting purposes."

As it was pointed out, the Spurs will have to sooner or later recruit a player who they will groom to replace Parker (with or without injury) when the former NBA All-Star decides to retire — just like when they brought in Pau Gasol even before Tim Duncan left the professional basketball scene. That might have been sped up by Parker's unfortunate injury last week.

Parker's shoes will be a lot to fill and the publication thinks that Paul and Rose are some of the highly possible players with the ample credentials to do it.

Chris Paul

Reports have it that CP3 has already "verbally agreed" to extend his due-to-expire playing contract with his current team, the Los Angeles Clippers.

Reuters/Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) moves the ball up court against New York Knicks during the second half at Staples Center, Mar. 11, 2016.

The Clippers' front office is rumored to be willing to re-sign the veteran for more than $200 million. However, since the agreement is not in black-and-white yet, it technically is still not legal and final so the Spurs still have a chance to make him an offer if they're interested.

The New York Daily News suggests that the player has more chances of even making it to the conference finals if he ends up being with the Spurs. It is unsure if the team is willing to splurge on him but for Paul, he will get a stronger support team that has other promising players like Kawhi Leonard.

Derrick Rose

Rose is one of the most promising NBA players even before the injuries plagued his performance. Despite that, he is still one of the considerable reinforcements the Spurs can have especially since signing him for the team will require a much lower amount of money.

Reuters/Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (25) dribbles the ball in the first half of the game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Jan 7, 2017.

Even so, Rose's fans can recall that he was once again forced to sit out some of the New York Knicks' games in the regular season after having to go through a knee surgery. On a good note, though, orthopedist surgeon and knee specialist for Manhattan Orthopedic Care, Dr. Armin Tehrany, earlier mentioned (via the New York Post) that Rose can still get back to his former glory. However, Dr. Tehrany also "bet" that the same injury could happen again judging by Rose's playing style.

On the other hand, the fast-paced pick-and-roll that Rose has mastered is the same play the Spurs have been carrying out as well. Meanwhile, the composition of the Spurs' team can easily provide the support Rose needs on the court.

With that compatibility, trading for Rose is not a bad plan for the Spurs. However, the question is what does Phil Jackson want in return?