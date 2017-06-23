NBA Trade News: Jimmy Butler Goes to Minnesota

National Basketball Association All-Star player Jimmy Butler has just been traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

REUTERS/Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY SportsOct 28, 2015; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Jimmy Butler (21) drives the ball during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Chicago won 115-100.

In light of Thursday night's NBA Draft, the Chicago Bull and Minnesota Timberwolves entered a trade package deal. The Wolves gained Chicago's starter and two-way player, Butler, plus the overall No. 16 pick this year, center player Justin Patton.

Meanwhile the Bulls welcomed several new players from Minnesota, including shooting guard Zach LaVine, 2016's No. 5 pick and point guard Kris Dunn, and this year's overall seventh pick, the Finnish 7-footer and 3-point shooter Lauri Markkanen.

Butler's trade to Minnesota comes after a strain of rumors emerged involving other teams who were said to be highly interested in taking the guard/forward player in — one of them was this year's runner-up, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to ESPN, the Cavaliers were open to negotiate on a multi-team trade deal. They were rumored to offer Kevin Love to a third team that would supply them with younger trade assets and good draft picks that could have been enticing for the Chicago Bulls to send Butler out to the Cavs.

There were also rumors that the Chicago Bulls sat down with the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for the overall No. 3 pick from Thursday's NBA Draft. However, it did not materialize as the Sixers traded the said draft for the Boston Celtics' No. 1 pick.

It can also be recalled that Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical recently tweeted: "Sources: Chicago's price for Jimmy Butler remains elevated, but Minnesota has assets and interest. Sides made preliminary contact this week."

Reports noted that sending Butler out could be one of the manifestations that the team was taking an entirely different direction under the leadership of head coach Fred Hoiberg. It can be recalled that Dwyane Wade chose to exercise his player option, which makes him an unrestricted free agent once the free agency opens next month. Meanwhile, Rajon Rondo's future with the Chicago Bulls could also be uncertain at the moment.

Butler has yet to make a public statement on his fresh transfer.