NBA Trade News: League Officials to Investigate Claims Lakers Tampered Paul George

Reuters/Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports December 1, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Indiana Pacers small forward Paul George (24) controls the ball against the defense of Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Reggie Bullock (25) during the first half at Staples Center.

Officials of the National Basketball Association is currently investigating claims that the Los Angeles Lakers management allegedly tampered trade talks with Paul George back when he was still with the Indiana Pacers.

In a press release, NBA confirmed on Sunday that they have opened an investigation following complaints filed by the Indiana Pacers. NBA's Executive Vice President for Communications, Mike Bass, said in a statement: "At the request of the Indiana Pacers, the NBA opened an investigation into alleged tampering by the Los Angeles Lakers."

To carry out the probe, NBA has enlisted independent law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. Meanwhile, the league official also stated that they have ordered both the Lakers' and Pacers' camps "to refrain from commenting while the investigation is ongoing."

It is unclear when the investigation officially began but the NBA tells fans that "no findings have been made" and added that the Lakers "have been cooperative" in the process.

The NBA's statement did not specify what the complaint was about. However, in reports that followed, it was confirmed that the Pacers filed charges after the Lakers were allegedly found to have made contact with George, when he was still signed as a Pacer, to explore trade talks without the knowledge of the Indiana front office.

Adhering to the NBA officials' orders, the L.A. Lakers refused to make a comment on the investigation or about the Indiana Pacers' complaint. However, the team's spokesperson Alison Bogli stated: "We can confirm, however, that we are cooperating fully with the NBA in the hope of clearing our name as soon as possible."

According to ESPN, if the Lakers are found liable for the complaint that the Pacers have filed, there are several possibilities at how the team can be sanctioned. The punishment for the alleged violation span from a fine that can be as much as $5 million or possibly losing draft picks in the coming years.

If the investigation finds the Lakers guilty of the charges, they can be prohibited from officially acquiring George for a certain duration of time. Team officials found liable may also be kicked out or suspended from the league.