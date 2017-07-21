NBA Trade News: Paul Pierce Goes Back to Boston Celtics; Will Play There Until He Retires

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Paul Pierce in a game between Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards on Jan. 13, 2008.

Though Paul Pierce spent some of the previous seasons not wearing the Boston Celtics jersey, he and the team always knew he would return, and recently, he officially did.

The Boston Celtics recently confirmed that Pierce was back with them. In a statement, the team also stated that the 10-time NBA All-Star just signed a contract that ensurd he will play with the Celtics until he retires.

Pierce's time with Boston definitely marked the biggest achievements of his career. He was also one of Celtics' main guys who helped the team snatch their last championship win in 2008.

The player, who is nicknamed "The Truth," holds some of the best playing records in the history of the Boston Celtics. He is currently 3rd in field goals (7,882), 5th in the assists (4,305), and is the team's 7th best in rebounds (6,651).

Celtics governor and managing partner Wyc Grousbeck has nothing but good words about Pierce's homecoming. He said: "We're honored that Paul has chosen to retire as a Celtic. He is among the very best Celtics – a champion on and off the court."

Grousbeck added: "We congratulate Paul on a Hall of Fame career, and look forward to seeing his number raised to the rafters of TD Garden."

Meanwhile, Pierce is also one of the biggest winners in the agreement and said: "The organization and city took me in and made me one of their own, and I couldn't imagine ending my career any other way. I'm a Celtic for life."

Pierce's 19-year professional basketball career was mostly spent wearing the Boston Celtics uniform. The team drafted him in 2008 until he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in 2013. From then on he signed contracts with the Brooklyn Nets, the Washington Wizards, and the Los Angeles Clippers before he came back to Boston.

I was amazed to learn that JJ (eqp mgr) had held pairs of never-worn Pierce shoes @ both Waltham & Garden, waiting for Paul, just in case... pic.twitter.com/Hwo1uzCbIS — Mike Zarren (@mikezarren) July 17, 2017

Pierce's homecoming was also filled with emotional stories. According to the Boston Globe, team equipment manager John Connor has been keeping one of Pierce's pair of Nikes since he was traded out of the team because Connor knew, at some point, Pierce would return.

After signing his contract, Pierce went to the Celtics training facility and was seen trying on the shoes that Connor kept. After doing some rounds of shooting wearing the footwear, Pierce signed the shoes and gave it back to Connor so it could be raffled off for charity.