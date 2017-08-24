NBA Trade News: Warriors' Klay Thompson Talks About Rumored Trade with Cav's Kyrie Irving

REUTERS/JASON LEE Golden State Warriors' shooting guard Klay Thompson

The Cleveland Cavaliers successfully traded point guard Kyrie Irving to Boston Celtics on Tuesday, but reports claim that the Cavs were originally aiming trade him for Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson.

According to reports, the Cavs were initially considering the Warriors' interest in Irving before they inked the deal with the Celtics. However, the Warriors reportedly declined the offer.

In a Twitter video posted by Anthony Slater, the Warriors correspondent for The Athletic, Thompson revealed that he is flattered to know that he was being considered for a trade with one of the Cavs' former lead players.

"It's really cool," Thompson stated. "It shows the Warriors believe in me and other teams want me to be a part of their success, so I appreciate it."

He also said that he is already used to all the trade rumors since he started playing in the professional basketball league in 2011. "It's just part of the biz. It's flattering and I do appreciate it," the 27-year-old shooting guard stated.

On the other hand, the Cavs have yet to have LeBron James's commitment for the team. "The Cavs aren't giving up on the possibility of re-signing James next summer, but they are no longer investing blind faith in the hope he will stay," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski stated. "For James, a reluctance to commit comes with an emerging set of complications."

Speculations claim that James is planning to leave the Cavs for the second time after the upcoming 2017–2018 NBA season. But the team still has one more year to change his mind.

Meanwhile, the trade talks involving New York Knicks' small forward Carmelo Anthony remain dormant at the moment. But speculations claim that the 33-year-old 10-time All-Star Team member is looking forward to play with Chris Paul in the Houston Rockets lineup next season.

More NBA trade news are expected to be released in the coming days.