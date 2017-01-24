NBA Trade Rumors 2017: Bulls Might Take In Chris Bosh Once He Gets Back

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Recent reports suggest that the Chicago Bulls might be considering taking in National Basketball Association star Chris Bosh who is currently signed with Miami Heat.

REUTERS/Bob Donnan-USA TODAY SportsMiami Heat center Chris Bosh (1) shoots against San Antonio Spurs forward Boris Diaw (left) during the 2014 NBA Finals at American Airlines Arena. Photo taken in June 2014.

According to ESPN, they have picked up some reports which suggest that if Bosh medically cleared and makes his way back to the court for next season, the Chicago Bulls are already planning to go for him and "will be at the front of the line" to clinch a contract with the 32-year-old professional basketball player.

Bosh has been in the sidelines for almost a year now due to his bout with deep vein thrombosis. It is a medical condition that causes serious blood clots usually in the veins found in the legs of the patient.

The same report also mentioned that Bosh is unlikely to be waived by Miami until March 1, which takes away the possibility of him playing with another team for the playoffs.

ESPN also noted that taking Bosh out of the roster is still in the Heat's list of options, especially after Feb. 9 or the anniversary of his leave from basketball due to his medical condition. The rumors that Miami is planning to let Bosh go date back to September 2016.

Chicago Tribune reported that Bosh's former Miami Heat teammate and good friend, Dwyane Wade, claimed he has no idea about the Chicago Bulls' rumored plan. Wade also mentioned that, knowing Bosh, health is the biggest thing for him.

The Chicago Bulls shooting guard added: "He has a family that he loves and he wants to make sure that he's as healthy and whole as he can be. But he also loves the game."

Now that the Feb. 23 deadline is just a month away, more speculations on possible trade deals emerge. From the same ESPN report, the Orlando Magic is believed to be trying to make a deal with the Miami Heat, putting up their center Nikola Vucevic in exchange for the latter's Goran Dragic. However, ESPN's sources say that Miami is not that enthusiastic for Orlando's offer, considering that it already has a stable center in Hassan Whiteside.