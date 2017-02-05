NBA Trade Rumors 2017: Bulls Reportedly Interested in Jahlil Okafor

Reuters/Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor may have started the season well playing behind prized big man Joel Embiid, but things went downhill when Nerlens Noel returned to the team after rehabbing his surgically repaired left knee. Okafor's name has been mentioned in several trade rumors since then, and the teams linked to him were usually in need of a player to fill a gaping hole in the middle. Now, reports say another team is interested in the skills he has to offer.

CSN Chicago has reported that the Chicago Bulls were interested in acquiring Okafor. It should be noted that Okafor was born in Chicago, and he first received national attention while he was playing for Whitney M. Young Magnet High School. This would be a homecoming for the center if he's traded.

Okafor was touted as a potential franchise player when he entered the 2015 National Basketball Association (NBA) draft, and he's clearly an elite low-post player on the offensive end of the court. However, the adjustment to the pro game has been difficult for him and his weaknesses were hard to ignore. His lack of lateral quickness makes him a liability on the defensive end and he's not a very good defensive rebounder either for a center. And let's not forget that he doesn't have a mid-range game so he can't spread the floor.

The Sixers can free up more minutes for Noel and Richaun Holmes if they trade Okafor, but do the Bulls have the assets to make the Sixers let go of a player they have invested a lot in? Well, the Bulls do have a number of young players on their team, so it may work.

The question is, can he make the Bulls a better team? Several journalists have already said their piece and the Bulls' struggles offensively are well-known throughout the league. With this in mind, the Bulls will have to think long and hard before they make a move.