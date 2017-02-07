NBA Trade Rumors 2017: Cavs Say Kevin Love Isn't Going Anywhere

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love must be tired of hearing his name being tossed around in trade rumors by now. He just had a monster game against the Washington Wizards, but people were more interested in finding out if LeBron James really pushed the Cavs to acquire New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony.

Reuters/David Richard-USA TODAY SportsCleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) positions for a rebound between Portland Trail Blazers guard Evan Turner (1) and forward Maurice Harkless (4).

After the game, Love dismissed the rumor and said that it wasn't true at all. "It's just not true. It's almost laughable. I'm on this team. I'm going to be on this team. And we want to win with the guys that we have," he said, according to ESPN.

James also denied that he told Cavs management to trade Love for Anthony, and he said the rumor was "trash."

"We got to focus on what needs to be done and that's to continue to compete for a championship. And we got who we got. Our GM will do a great job of figuring out if we need something else, but right now we're in a good place," he stated.

Meanwhile, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said Love should be glad that a lot of teams want to acquire him, and he reiterated that the team wasn't going to move the forward.

James seems a little annoyed after hearing reports that suggest he wants to get rid of his teammate, but Love is taking it all in stride. Last week, he said he's already used to hearing his name get mentioned in trade rumors, and he said he's going to be with the Cavs for a long time. Love is confident that he is staying and his teammates aren't worried either.

The Knicks are still busy looking for a trade partner for Anthony and they will continue to pursue Love before the trade deadline. However, they probably can't pry him away from the Cavs. Right now, everybody in the organization has made it known that Love's not going anywhere.