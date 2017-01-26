NBA Trade Rumors 2017: Cavs Turn Down Proposed Carmelo Anthony–Kevin Love Deal

Carmelo Anthony's name has been mentioned in trade rumors for weeks now, but there hasn't been any solid proof that the New York Knicks is trying to move their All-Star forward.

Reuters/Dale Zanine-USA TODAY SportsNew York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) looks to shoot while guarded by Atlanta Hawks guard Malcolm Delaney (5),

Well, that's about to change because ESPN has reported that the Knicks have tried to trade Anthony to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Kevin Love. However, the Cavs are not interested in the deal, so they turned down the offer.

Anthony and LeBron James have always been close friends, and they have talked about the possibility of playing together in the past. However, ESPN has pointed out the Cavs didn't want to part with Love after he helped them win their first championship last season. Love has been playing really well this season, and he's currently averaging a double-double in points and rebounds.

Furthermore, any trade involving Anthony is going to be complicated because of his no-trade clause. Sources, however, say the Knicks would have tried to talk things over with Anthony if the Cavs showed any interest in their offer.

The Cavs have been struggling this month, and James has been quite vocal about the team's need to add another playmaker. After their latest loss, this time at the hands of the Sacramento Kings, James was asked about the report, but he wasn't in the mood to discuss it in length.

"We got 14 guys in here. We need to be ready every night, who we got in here. We got to play. We can't play fantasy basketball. We got who we got, and we got to go out and play," he said.

Anthony has spoken with the NY Daily News and he told them that he wasn't informed about the trade talks. However, he admitted that he would have considered going to the Cavs if they wanted him.

"I think I would have to consider that. All the talk that's going on, that's out of my control. Nobody contacted me, nobody contacted my representation or anything like that. So it's something that I'm not worried about."

Right now, Anthony is staying with the Knicks. Still, his name could continue to come up in trade rumors until the trade deadline next month.