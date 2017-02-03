NBA Trade Rumors 2017: Cleveland Cavaliers Inquired for Possible Trade Deal With Dallas Mavericks' Deron Williams

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Reports have it that the Cleveland Cavaliers are interested in acquiring the Dallas Mavericks' Deron Williams in time for the looming National Basketball Association Trade Deadline this month.

Wikimedia Commons/LolitaLensDeron Williams scores a three-pointer in a game between his former team Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards in March 2013.

In a report by USA Today, it was noted that the Cavaliers have actually asked about the possibilities of getting Williams for their team.

The 32-year-old point guard's contract with the Mavericks is about to expire, and to supplement that, the same report mentioned that his team used to be interested in getting the Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert when the latter was still in free agency.

CBS notes that the report of a possible trade for Williams surfaced after the Cavaliers' main man, LeBron James, made a public comment that the team needed another point guard who could also make some hoops off the bench.

"We still got a couple more things we need to do. We gotta get a point guard. It's my last time saying it. We need a point guard," James told the press last Jan. 20, according to a separate CBS report. It was also mentioned that Cavaliers general manager David Griffin is well aware that they still need a player who can lift "some burden off" their main point guard Kyrie Irving and James.

James' current season statistics sits at 25.7 points, eight rebounds and 8.6 assists per game. On the other hand, Irving made 24.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game this season.

It is no wonder why the Cavaliers have inquired about Williams since his current statistics show he can pass the ball around pretty well and can also contribute to the scoring department. The three-time NBA All-Star player currently has a season average of 7.1 assists and an ample 13.5 points per game.

According to reports, the Mavericks still have a chance to be in the playoffs. However, if they decide to increase their chances for the future and look forward to the upcoming draft, they can opt to give away one of their players to achieve that, and Williams is someone who can get them a good deal.

The NBA Trade Deadline is on Feb. 23, 3 p.m EST.