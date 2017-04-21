NBA Trade Rumors 2017: Could the New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony End Up With the Los Angeles Clippers?

It is looking less and less likely that there will be a storybook ending for Carmelo Anthony in the Big Apple, with New York Knicks president Phil Jackson hinting recently that the team may be looking to deal the multi-time All-Star this summer.

Reuters/Brad PennerApr 6, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony (7) inspects the ball before a game against the... Brad Penner April 14, 2017 04:49pm EDT

For the Knicks, trading Anthony will likely be easier said than done, however, especially given how several statistics both traditional and advanced are indicating that he may no longer be the same dynamic player he was in his prime.

That said, Anthony likely still has something left in the tank, and his shooting numbers do hint that he may have a future as a productive second or third scoring option. Add to the mix any extra motivation he may get from trying to prove the Knicks wrong, and a team that deals for him could still be acquiring an impact player.

A recent report from Sporting News featured executives around the league weighing in on Anthony's situation, and interestingly enough, there were some of them who regarded the Los Angeles Clippers as the "logical destination" for him.

Rumors throughout this past season were already pointing to a possible Knicks-Clippers trade that would involve Anthony, but nothing ultimately came of those, at least so far.

With the Knicks seemingly determined to trade Anthony, this could be a deal to watch for in the upcoming offseason.

Clippers' head coach and president of basketball operations Doc Rivers has not shied away from bringing veterans onboard before, and with the team seemingly searching for someone to put into their starting small forward slot on a yearly basis, there may even be a spot to fill there for Anthony.

The Clippers have also put together five consecutive 50-win seasons, including this one, so they have been a 'good' to a 'very good' team that has come up short time and time again in the postseason. It is hard to tell if Anthony is the missing piece to the Clippers puzzle, but he certainly has the ability to make a significant difference for them.

Carmelo Anthony's time with the New York Knicks may be coming to an end sooner rather than later, and if that is the case, then the Los Angeles Clippers may be the team that could serve as his new home.