NBA Trade Rumors 2017: Is LeBron James Leaving Cleveland or Not?

REUTERS/Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports Mar 24, 2016; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) advances the ball during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

Rumors are persistent that LeBron James is leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, some sources claim otherwise.

Following a championship loss, the Cleveland Cavaliers' front office is believed to have not been in its best shape especially when free agency and trade season kicked off this summer.

There were even reports that James was disappointed when the Cavaliers' executives left their team without a general manager at the time when free agency offers were on a roll.

In fact, even before the 2016-17 NBA playoffs, James can be recalled making comments that their team needs more playmakers to win another championship. Despite signing back Deron Williams, just like what James saw happening, their team lost to the Golden State Warriors in a 4-1 championship series.

NBA source said today: "This will be LeBron's final season in Cleveland. He is 100 percent leaving. Relationship with owners beyond repair." — Chris Sheridan (@sheridanhoops) August 16, 2017

Now, rumors have it that James is highly interested in leaving Cleveland after the NBA 2017-18 season.

These speculations were reignited recently when notable sports reporter Chris Sheridan shared on Twitter: "NBA source said today: 'This will be LeBron's final season in Cleveland. He is 100 percent leaving. Relationship with owners beyond repair.'"

However, Cleveland-based reporter Joe Vardon immediately refuted Sheridan's claims and referred to "three sources close to LeBron" that said the "latest tweet" about James leaving the Cavaliers is "100 percent false."

For what it's worth (damn it, I'm on vacation), three sources close to LeBron said this latest tweet about him is 100 percent false — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) August 16, 2017

It is important to note that Sheridan's Twitter update was posted barely an hour before Vardon made his own social media report, so it is very likely that what Vardon referred to as the "latest tweet" is Sheridan's post.

Meanwhile, Vardon's sources have also refuted the rumors that the player's relationship with the Cleveland front office is beyond repair. Vardon said: "And finally, one of the sources close to LeBron said there is no NBA source who could speak on his behalf in the way it was reported."

Many were quick to favor Vardon's updates and considered his proximity to James and the Cavaliers. However, some Twitter users commented that Sheridan should not be easily dismissed, especially when he was one of the first reporters who accurately wrote about James leaving Cleveland in 2010 and even when he was coming back in 2014.

On other related news, fans who are hoping for LeBron to stay with Cleveland got support from an unlikely NBA player — Kevin Durant of rival Golden State Warriors.

In his own Twitter page, Durant joined the debate on whether James should leave his current team and said: "(You) can't trade a legend. He is Cleveland, he gets to hold the cards."

Meanwhile, James has yet to address the rumors about him leaving Cleveland.