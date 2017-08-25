NBA Trade Rumors 2017: Kyrie Irving, Isaiah Thomas Swap Teams; Which Team Won the Deal?

Just as things were beginning to get quiet on the NBA Trade front for the month of August, news broke that Kyrie Irving is moving to the Boston Celtics in a package deal involving Isaiah Thomas, who's now with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Reuters/Winslow Townson/USA Today Sports Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) drives against Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4). The two has swapped teams today.

Still, it was just a matter of time ever since Irving reportedly called for a trade out of Cleveland just a month ago. By the end of the surprising deal, the Cavaliers have ended up with the Celtics' top point guard, and vice versa, to the shocked disbelief of fans.

The blockbuster trade sends off Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics, just like he allegedly wanted. In return, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be joined by former Celtics Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, plus the unprotected first round pick for 2018 courtesy of the Brooklyn Nets, as listed off by ESPN.

A lot of fans were quick to point out how Celtics paid dearly to get Irving on board, losing not just a top point guard coming off one of his best seasons to date, but also a talented big man in Crowder. The clincher, though, is the 2018 first round pick, which has the potential to turn into a rising star in next year's draft.

A source from the Cavaliers' front office shares that the deal "Just felt right," despite initial reactions from fans. After all, Isaiah Thomas is three years older than Irving, and that could be a big factor on whether he would decline after sustaining a hip injury last season.

His torn labrum had him missing the last three games of the Cavs–eltics series, prematurely ending his season. This would also mean that he probably won't be able to contribute to the Cavs right away.

Fans won't have to wait for long to see the two teams face off with their new acquisitions, either. Opening night of the 2017–18 season of the NBA starts on Oct. 17, featuring the visiting Celtics against the Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena.