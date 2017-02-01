NBA Trade Rumors 2017: Magic Look to Move Serge Ibaka Before Trade Deadline

The Orlando Magic seem to be quite active in the trade market lately. Nikola Vucevic's name has continued to appear in the rumor mill over the past month, and Elfrid Payton's name was also mentioned in trade rumors. Now, it seems that the team is shopping another one of their frontcourt players.

Reuters/Andrew InnerarityAn old photo of Serge Ibaka while he was still playing with the Oklahoma City Thunder

Sporting News' Sean Deveney has reported that the Magic are looking to move starting forward Serge Ibaka before the trade deadline on Feb. 23. The move does make sense since Ibaka is a free agent this offseason and the team will look to get something in return before they lose him for nothing.

Deveney said an executive has told him that the team has been asking too much in return. Apparently, the Magic want to acquire "a young player and a pick" or "two young players" in exchange for Ibaka. Unfortunately, that's just too much for a player who could simply leave after the season.

Well, it looks like the last year's draft day trade to acquire Ibaka didn't pan out too well for the Magic. Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis are doing quite well with the Oklahoma City Thunder and they are even starting for the team.

Meanwhile, Aaron Gordon had a promising rookie campaign, but his growth has been stunted due to the presence of Ibaka. When Ibaka joined the team, they had to move Gordon to the small forward position even though it was clear that he would struggle. To make matters worse, the Magic also signed Bismack Biyombo after they acquired Ibaka. Now they have a frontcourt logjam with Ibaka, Vucevic, Gordon, Biyombo, and Jeff Green all vying for minutes.

Ibaka's shot-blocking numbers are not as gaudy as they used to, but he can still serve as a defensive anchor. Apparently, the Toronto Raptors and the Houston Rockets have their eyes on him. A number of contenders would also benefit from his presence in the defensive end of the floor.