NBA Trade Rumors 2017: Minnesota Timberwolves Interested in Derrick Rose

For the first time in his career, Derrick Rose will be a free agent following a solid season with the New York Knicks, and the Minnesota Timberwolves are not wasting their time to pursue him, according to the latest National Basketball Association (NBA) trade rumors.

(Photo: Reuters/Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (25) dribbles the ball in the first half of the game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, January 7, 2017.

Rose averaged 18 points, 4.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 64 games in the past season with the New York Knicks. He had to be sidelined early following of a meniscus tear in his left knee that needed surgery.

Nevertheless, it was a performance that once again put the 2011 most valuable player (MVP) on the radar of Timberwolves president and head coach Tom Thibodeau, with whom Rose worked for five years when he was with the Chicago Bulls.

According to Ian Begley of ESPN, the two teams have already discussed the potential NBA trade that will see Rose to Minnesota in place of point guard Ricky Rubio. However, no agreement was settled by the camps yet.

After all, Rose has also expressed interest to continue to play for the New York Knicks. Team president Phil Jackson is also impressed by his performance enough to want to re-sign him.

"He enjoyed playing here even with the losses, which of course surprises us because he's been on some very successful teams," Jackson said.

"But he wants to redeem himself as a player. Which I like that attitude. I like who Derrick represents as himself. He's very direct about taking on a big challenge," he went on to say.

Begley cites sources that the Knicks were indeed interested in having Rose back. For now, fans will have to wait whether or not the Timberwolves could make an offer enticing enough to have Rose to their side.

Other interested parties reportedly include the San Antonio Spurs. As Rose said in the past, he is all about winning and he will be with a team that can help him achieve that.

"Not even thinking money. I've got more than enough money saved. If I stopped playing basketball now, I'll be all right," he said as per ESPN.

"I want to win. I want to be happy and feel at peace with myself wherever I'm at. But being at the negotiating table, you never know. I'm not going to negotiate with people where money is the No. 1 thing I'm asking for. I want to win," he went on to say.