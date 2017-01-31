NBA Trade Rumors 2017: New York Knicks Sits Down With Several Teams to Discuss Carmelo Anthony Trade

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

As the trade deadline draws near, reports have it that the management of the New York Knicks is up on its heels to trade out their small forward, Carmelo Anthony.



Finding a good deal for Anthony

Reports say that the New York Knicks has contacted several teams with the hopes of striking a good deal for Anthony. According to The Vertical, Anthony's team, headed by its president, Phil Jackson, has reached out to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers.

It is important for Jackson to find a deal that Anthony will accept because the latter's contract with the New York Knicks cites a no-trade clause. The team is hoping that with a good deal, Anthony will later on waive that provision.

About his no-trade clause, Anthony earlier expressed that he prefers to finish his basketball career with the Knicks, thus implying that waiving his no-trade clause is not his primary option. However, a few weeks ago, Anthony indicated a slight openness about the matter.

Anthony wants to retire in NY but might waive no-trade clause for team's sake

While his preference of retiring as a Knicks player remains, he reportedly said he is also considering the issue and might actually waive the no-trade clause if the New York Knicks tell him they want to do something new in terms of rebuilding the team.

Anthony told Newsday: "I have the power, but still I would talk to them. We would be in communication if they feel like they want to go in a different direction, they want to start rebuilding for the future. If they tell me they want to scrap this whole thing, yeah, I have to consider it."

And if The Vertical's "league sources" are accurate, it looks like the New York Knicks has already figured out their team rebuilding plans. According to the report, the team is looking forward to rebuild around Kristaps Porzingis.

Anthony considers LA Clippers possibility – league sources

Despite the complications, it looks like the New York Knicks still has a chance to seal a deal for Anthony as CBS Sports reported that the small forward player welcomes the idea of playing for the LA Clippers.

In the same Newsday interview, Anthony admits that a major part of his decision to stay in New York is the fact that his family has already settled in the city. But he went candid and acknowledged that taking on his preferences has not been personally easy either.

"There's a part of me that also would feel like I'm being selfish to the guys that are on the team right now, in the midst of us losing, to just try to figure a way to escape from everything. For me personally, it would be more of something I would really have to think about and consider. Put it all on the table and figure it out," Anthony added.