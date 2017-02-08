NBA Trade Rumors 2017: Pelicans and 76ers Discussing Jahlil Okafor Deal

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Looks like the Philadelphia 76ers have been busy shopping Jahlil Okafor around the league because the much-maligned center has yet another suitor. Okafor's name has been all over the place in trade rumors, but this one may actually be a good fit for him.

Reuters/Bill Streicher-USA TODAY SportsPhiladelphia 76ers forward Nerlens Noel (4) and center Jahlil Okafor (8) celebrate a score against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Wells Fargo Center, Dec. 1, 2015.

USA Today has reported that the New Orleans Pelicans have been trying to work out a deal with the Sixers for Okafor. ESPN also mentioned that the Pelicans would likely send Alexis Ajinca and a future first-round pick to the Sixers in exchange for the center. ESPN's Justin Verrier said the pick being discussed was a 2018 first-rounder.

Meanwhile, Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry addressed the reports before his team faced the Phoenix Suns on Monday, but he refused to share any details.

"Obviously at this time of the year all the GMs are talking. In that situation right there it's best that you guys ask Dell [Demps]. I don't want to get misquoted or anything. Like I said, all the GMs are talking back and forth."

He has a point there. February is obviously a stressful month for general managers, and things are going to get busier as the Feb. 23 trade deadline approaches.

Ajinca hasn't been playing much this season and it seems that he would welcome the change of scenery.

"I feel like I need to play. That's one of the major keys. If my time is up here, then it is. Then we'll see. I'm not controlling anything, so we'll see. We'll see if something happens today or in the next few days. I'm ready for whatever," he said.

Sources said the two teams were still working on a deal, and it's possible the trade could also involve Jrue Holiday. Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical also reported that the Pelicans tried to unload Omer Asik's contract, but the Sixers do not want him.

Negotiations are still ongoing, and the teams still have a couple of weeks to sort it all out.