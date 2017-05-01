NBA Trade Rumors 2017: Why Indiana Pacers Forward Paul George Going to the Los Angeles Lakers Is Not a Foregone Conclusion

One of the situations worth monitoring for NBA fans this summer is the one involving the Indiana Pacers, their current star Paul George and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Reuters/Trevor RuszkowskiIndiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) looks to pass the ball while Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) defends in the second... Trevor Ruszkowski March 15, 2016 10:51pm EDT

For those who may not have heard that much about this situation just yet, ever since the Pacers were eliminated from the playoffs, the rumors swirling around the team have been hinting at the potential departure of the aforementioned George.

Numerous reports have already hinted at George's supposed interest in joining the Lakers, to the point where it can almost seem like an eventuality instead of the possibility that it actually still is.

Though their leverage is not as strong as it once was, the Pacers still have some say over how this situation ultimately works out.

First off, George is still under contract with the team through next season and he also possesses a player option that he can pick up for the 2018-19 season, though the chances of that happening seem quite low at this point.

Beyond the simple terms of his current contract, there may be another reason why George going to the Lakers is by no means a done deal.

As USA Today's Sam Amick noted in a recent article, even if George is more determined now to join the Lakers, the Pacers can still change things if they manage to put together a roster around him that can contend for the title.

That is a tall task of course, especially for a team that just snuck into the playoffs. However, crazier things have happened in the league before, and with the draft and free agency still on the calendar, the Pacers still have opportunities to convince George that Los Angeles is not where he should be.

Plus, the Lakers have been one of the worst teams in the league over the past few seasons, and there is a chance that they could lose a high draft pack this year depending on how the lottery turns out.

Even when it comes to players already on the rosters, current Pacer Myles Turner may be better and possess more potential than anyone on the Lakers presently.

If George really is deciding between just the Lakers and the Pacers and his number one goal is to win, then there is an argument to be made that his best shot at doing so is to stick with the only team he has known during his professional career.

George going to the Lakers may no longer seem like a farfetched scenario, but it is still far from being a lock.

More news about the latest NBA trade rumors should be made available soon.