NBA Trade Rumors 2017: Will Ricky Rubio Be The New York Knicks' Next Starting Point Guard?

With the deadline for deals less than a month away, it's no surprise that NBA trade rumors are flying all over the place. Some of the latest rumblings are pointing to Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Ricky Rubio taking his act to Broadway, or to Madison Square Garden to be more specific.

Reuters/Gary A. VasquezFile photo of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio (9) shooting a basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at... Gary A. Vasquez March 12, 2016 12:52am EST

Just over a week ago, a report from Yahoo Sports' Adrian Wojnarowski mentioned that the Timberwolves are apparently "actively shopping" the young guard.

The news wasn't that surprising, especially given that the Timberwolves seem to have another young point guard that they want to give more playing time to in rookie Kris Dunn. However, the big question of course was about which teams may be interested in dealing for Rubio.

As it turns out, the New York Knicks may be one of those teams who want to acquire Rubio. A recent report from insider Sam Amico posted over on Amico Hoops even noted that the Knicks apparently have "strong interest" in the 26-year-old floor general.

That the Knicks are reportedly looking Rubio's way is not that surprising either.

The Knicks' current starting point guard, Derrick Rose, is due to be a free agent at the end of this season and will likely be looking for a sizable contract to return to the team. Signing Rose to a long-term deal could be a risky proposition for the Knicks - or for any team for that matter - given his significant injury history.

While Rubio has had some major injuries himself over the course of his career, the concerns around his health aren't quite as significant. Him being two years younger than Rose also seems to make him the safer long-term investment.

On top of that, the Knicks don't even have to hand out a new contract to Rubio, given that there are two more years remaining on his current one after this season, according to Spotrac.

Ultimately though, the Knicks trading for Rubio will still hinge on what he may cost via trade. The Knicks don't exactly have numerous assets to deal at this moment, and if a bidding war for Rubio emerges, then other teams may be able to offer more for his services.

Still, Knicks fans will want to keep a close eye on the latest NBA trade rumors, as Rubio's situation could change quickly over the coming weeks, and a deal could materialize sooner rather than later.