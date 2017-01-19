NBA Trade Rumors 2017: Will The Atlanta Hawks Be The Big Sellers Of This Year's Trading Season?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Earlier this month, the Atlanta Hawks surprised basketball insiders and fans after they dealt sweet-shooting swingman Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers, a move that seemingly hinted at the team's plans for this year's trading season, or was it?

Reuters/Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports Nov 21, 2015; Cleveland, OH; Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap (4) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) during the first quarter at Quicken Loans Arena.

Not long after that transaction was completed, rumors then began to point to other possible moves that the team may execute, including deals that would've sent incumbent All-Star Paul Millsap to other teams in exchange for younger assets.

Interestingly enough, however, no other major deals have materialized since then.

Millsap is still in Atlanta, using those skills of his to continue helping the Hawks win games.

In a recent article, ESPN's Zach Lowe also passed along some information shared by league sources, revealing that the Hawks and the New Orleans Pelicans apparently had trade talks focused on Dwight Howard. Nothing ultimately came out of those talks it seems, and the Hawks also reportedly opted to pull back all their players that had previously been on the trading block.

If the Hawks really have opted to exit the trade market, then the Korver trade can seem strange in retrospect. After all, despite being on the older side, Korver is still one of the best shooters in the league and someone who contributes a lot to the team.

Needless to say, it's hard to get a read on what the Hawks' executives are planning for this upcoming trading season.

Ultimately, how the Hawks play over the course of the next few weeks could determine whether or not they will sell off even further or if they may go in a different direction and bring in some reinforcements.

Should the Hawks decide to go into full-fledged sell mode, though, they will likely have a lot of trading partners to choose from.

More news about the upcoming trading season and all the latest NBA trade rumors should be made available soon.