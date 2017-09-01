NBA Trade Rumors: Anthony Davis Going to the Boston Celtics Remains Possible Even After Kyrie Irving Deal

Celtics still have numerous assets they can use to pry Davis away from the New Orleans Pelicans

The Boston Celtics may have just recently completed a blockbuster deal, but that does not mean that they no longer have the ability or the desire to make another one, especially if it involves Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Over the past few years, the Celtics put together a collection of tradable assets that cannot be matched by any other team.

They have enough young and talented players and draft picks to swing just about any deal they want to, and this is true even in the wake of them using some of their prime assets to acquire Kyrie Irving from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This is why, as ESPN's Zach Lowe noted in a recent article, "the Celtics' eyes are very much trained" on Davis.

At some point, the time to cash in those assets will come for the Celtics. And while they can just develop the young players they have and use the draft picks to select even more talented youngsters, given where they are right now, the best use for all of those assets may be to put them in a deal that lands Davis.

With forward Gordon Hayward, center Al Horford and now Irving in the fold, the Celtics have the foundation for a good team. The Celtics can win right now, but that is still a tough task with LeBron James and the rest of the Cavaliers as well as the Golden State Warriors standing in their way.

Davis can at least make that tough task significantly more manageable.

For now though, no deal is imminent, and the Pelicans are expected to proceed into the 2017-18 season with Davis on the team. If things go south though, it likely will not take long before the Celtics are mentioned as the team that may swoop in and deal for Davis.

