NBA Trade Rumors: Can Marc Gasol Be the Missing Piece in the Boston Celtics' Championship Puzzle?

The Boston Celtics avoided what could have been a potentially disastrous offseason by ensuring that they will emerge from it with Gordon Hayward, but that alone may not be enough if they want to win their 18th championship.

That explains why recent rumors are hinting that they may not be done improving their roster just yet. And in pursuit of an upgrade, the team may need to look west.

In a recent article, Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports included an interesting little tidbit shared by two league executives. According to these executives, Marc Gasol of the Memphis Grizzlies could be a player to watch as the market continues to develop in the wake of the draft, numerous trades and free agency.

Gasol is not exactly a star at the level of a LeBron James or Kevin Durant, but what he could be is an ideal addition to the Celtics' current roster.

While the Celtics do have an above average big man starter on the team in Al Horford, there is still room for improvement in the frontcourt. Horford does many things well, but he may not provide as much rim protection and rebounding as the Celtics may need when going up against the league's juggernauts such as the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors.

This is where Gasol comes in.

Gasol is a former Defensive Player of the Year award winner, a wily rim protector who knows how to use his length to bother guards at the perimeter as well. Gasol also shot really well from range last season so it is not like he will hurt Boston's spacing on the offensive end of the floor. His passing prowess also fits in well with the way the team likes to play.

It is really easy to see Gasol improving the Celtics significantly, but for now, no deal is believed to be imminent.

Still, NBA fans may indeed want to watch what happens next with Gasol as he could be a difference-maker in the playoffs if the Celtics are somehow able to acquire him.

