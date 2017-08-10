NBA Trade Rumors: Can the Boston Celtics Pry Kyrie Irving Away From the Cleveland Cavaliers?

Reuters/Ken Blaze May 23, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) drives to the basket between Boston Celtics guard Marcus... Ken Blaze May 24, 2017 12:12am EDT

Following a meeting in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics may be set to see each other again but at the negotiating table this time around.

Recently, former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin dropped by ESPN's "The Jump" to share his thoughts regarding Kyrie Irving and his reported trade request.

Griffin spoke of what may be going through Irving's mind right now and also commented that the point guard "handled the situation exactly like he was supposed to."

Aside from that, Griffin also seemingly revealed that Irving may be interested in joining the Celtics.

Notably, when news first broke of Irving wanting out of Cleveland, four teams were mentioned as organizations that he preferred to be traded to. The four teams are the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs.

The Celtics were not included in the original four, but Griffin's recent remarks suggest that the Boston-based squad may still be one Irving wants to be a part of.

So, if Irving likes the idea of joining the Celtics, will the Cavaliers actually fulfill that request?

Speaking strictly from the perspective of asset accumulation, the Celtics may actually be one of the better trading partners for the Cavaliers when it comes to Irving. The Celtics have young players with plenty of potential to tap into, draft picks that could end up as high selections and cost-effective veterans that can help the Cavaliers become a more balanced team.

If the Celtics want Irving, they can make an offer that may trump any other that the Cavaliers receive.

Still, given that these two teams just met in the Eastern Conference Finals, that makes it very difficult to imagine them helping each other out regardless of how well they may match up in a trade.

Irving could very well be traded sometime before the regular season gets underway, but at this point, it seems highly unlikely that Boston will be his new home.