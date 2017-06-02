NBA Trade Rumors: Can the Detroit Pistons Get a Good Player for Their Lottery Pick?

The Detroit Pistons had a disappointing 2016-17 season that saw them post a worse record than the year prior and even miss out on the playoffs entirely. However, this may lead to the team making some significant moves this summer.

Mar 25, 2016; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) hugs guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5)

One of those moves may even involve the team trading away their lottery pick in this upcoming NBA draft.

According to a tweet from noted NBA insider Marc Stein, the Pistons are "open to discussing trades" involving their no. 12 pick in this upcoming draft. It also said that they are eyeing a "win-now" veteran.

Now, even if the Pistons really were looking to trade their lottery pick, that does not necessarily mean that they will be able to do so for a variety of reasons.

First off, it was not even clear what kind of player the Pistons may be looking to acquire using that pick. That pick will not be enough to get the team a star player and it is not guaranteed that it may net them a starter, given how hit-or-miss prospects can be at that point in the draft.

Furthermore, as Detroit Bad Boys pointed out, the Pistons also lack the cap flexibility that may enable them to acquire a pricey veteran who can still contribute. They can still swing a deal for a veteran with a good-sized contract, but they may need to include the pick and some other role players as well.

It would not be surprising if the best player the Pistons can get in exchange for their pick is a bench player, preferably one who can provide shooting and spacing. Still, a player like that may not possess that much upside, and the Pistons may just be better off holding on to their pick, swinging for the fences and hoping they get lucky.

