NBA Trade Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Still Has Sights Set on Joining the Houston Rockets

The Carmelo Anthony saga is poised to enter yet another month, but for what it is worth, it looks like the player himself already has an endgame for this whole ordeal.

In a recent report from the New York Daily News, Anthony's "primary objective" is to be traded from the New York Knicks to the Houston Rockets.

Anthony wanting to go to the Rockets makes a lot of sense.

Playing alongside guards Chris Paul and James Harden, Anthony may no longer have to force himself into the role of facilitator and instead settle into a role of being the second or third option on most possessions.

Such a move could ease the burden on Anthony and allow his game to shine just like it does whenever he takes part in international games while flanked by his fellow NBA stars.

From a basketball standpoint, a move to the Rockets could certainly be positive for Anthony, but even if that is what he does want at this point in time, there is still a question of whether or not it will actually happen.

The Knicks understandably want a lot in exchange for the man who formerly served as the face of their franchise, and given that the Rockets want to contend for the title, they also do not want to give up a king's ransom for Anthony.

That said, the likely outcome here may still involve Anthony going to the Rockets.

After all, Anthony has that all-important no-trade clause in his contract that allows him to dictate where he goes.

If Anthony's only desire is to go to the Rockets, the Knicks' only options then may be trading him there or just holding on to him, and the second of those two may not work for anyone involved.

Carmelo Anthony is still a member of the New York Knicks for now, but it may just be a matter of time before he becomes the newest acquisition of the Houston Rockets.