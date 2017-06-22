NBA Trade Rumors: Chicago Bulls May Not End Up Dealing Jimmy Butler After All

Chicago Bulls swingman Jimmy Butler has been mentioned quite frequently within the NBA rumor mill lately, but all those rumblings may end up being much ado about nothing.

For basketball fans who may have missed it, recent rumors have hinted that Butler could be on the move.

With the Bulls seemingly still far away from serious title contention, Butler stands out as the one player who could bring back an impressive haul of assets that the team may then be able to use to build the next great roster.

Contending teams such as the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers were supposedly interested in acquiring Butler, and even rebuilding squads were pointed to as potential landing spots for the talented wing player.

Butler's potential fit with the Cavaliers is particularly intriguing, as he could be the two-way force the team needs to contend with the Golden State Warriors.

It really seemed as though Butler's days in Chicago were coming to an end, but now, the latest rumblings are suggesting that may not be the case after all.

A source spoken to recently by NBA insider David Aldridge mentioned that Butler has supposedly let the Cavaliers know that he would prefer to stay in Chicago.

On top of that, a Chicago Sun-Times report passed along some information from a source who shared that Butler is now apparently focused on meeting with fellow Bull Dwyane Wade and doing what is possible to improve the team's roster.

The report also noted that the Bulls' asking price for Butler is "basically unobtainable," so even if he may be open to being traded, there may not be a team out there capable/willing to fork over the assets necessary to complete a deal.

This NBA offseason may ultimately feature more trades being made, but if the latest rumors pan out, a deal involving Jimmy Butler may not be among them.