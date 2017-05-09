NBA Trade Rumors: Could New York Knicks Big Man Kristaps Porzingis Really End Up With the Los Angeles Clippers?

Kristaps Porzingis is considered by many to be the future of the New York Knicks, the one player who can help the team finally establish itself as a perennial contender, which is why the basketball world was rocked recently by a tweet that came from the talented big man's account.

Reuters/Brad PennerMar 5, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks power forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) during warmups before a game against the Golden... Brad Penner March 21, 2017 04:20pm EDT

For those who may have missed it, the tweet in question simply read "LA Clippers" followed by three smiley emojis. The tweet has since been deleted but it can still be seen in this recent report from the Sporting News.

Since then, Porzingis has taken to Twitter to provide an explanation of what happened, sharing that he was hacked.

Porzingis even offered some more evidence suggesting that he was indeed hacked, showing that the type of emoji included in the curious tweet is not one he uses frequently.

That a simple tweet from Porzingis could draw as much as attention as it did is telling.

There were already rumors linking the Knicks and Clippers previously, though notably, those involved Carmelo Anthony switching squads.

Porzingis' name has not really popped up in those rumors since it seems so unlikely that a team in need of talented young players would willingly trade one that is already on their roster.

Even though recent reports have also detailed the different ways Porzingis' has apparently grown frustrated with where the franchise is at currently, the consensus was that a move could be made eventually but certainly not this offseason.

Unless the situation involving the Knicks and Porzingis really takes a turn for the worse this summer, the likely outcome of all this is that the big man will still be with the team at the start of the 2017-18 season.

Still, these rumors swirling around Porzingis and the Knicks likely are not going away soon and this situation could grow into something really worth monitoring sooner rather than later.