NBA Trade Rumors: Could the Boston Celtics End Up Being the Landing Spot for the New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony?

That the New York Knicks may deal their All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony this offseason is no big secret, but where he ends up is still anyone's best guess at this point.

April 14, 2017

There are seemingly different possibilities, with quite a few teams that could look at Anthony and still see a talented player capable of producing consistently and contributing positively.

Apparently, the Boston Celtics may be one of those teams.

A source speaking to The New York Post revealed that members of the Celtics coaching staff were "in favor of trading for Anthony at the trade deadline, but general manager Danny Ainge had too many reservations."

NBA fans may remember that the Celtics were linked to different stars in the lead up to and on the very day of the trading deadline, with rumors hinting that they may have been interested in acquiring players such as Jimmy Butler of the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers forward Paul George and the aforementioned Anthony.

Nothing ultimately came of those rumors, at least so far, but is there a chance now that the Celtics and Knicks may again talk about a potential Anthony deal?

Even if the Celtics may be interested in dealing for Anthony, there is a chance that they will explore other options first before moving forward with that possible trade.

Butler and George may again be considered potential targets by the Celtics, and rumors have already indicated that the team may look into signing upcoming free agent Gordon Hayward away from the Utah Jazz.

The Celtics dealing for Anthony could ultimately depend on how they fare with other potential moves. Anthony could become a last resort for the Celtics, the player they end up acquiring should they fail to improve the roster in other ways.

Carmelo Anthony and the Boston Celtics were already expected to have eventful offseasons, and now, they may even end up crossing paths and perhaps joining up at some point.

