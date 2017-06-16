NBA Trade Rumors: Could the Cleveland Cavaliers Swing a Trade for Indiana Pacers' Paul George This Summer?

The Cleveland Cavaliers find themselves in an unusual spot, as they are regarded as the heavy favorites to once again win the Eastern Conference next season, but they are also viewed by many as a team that will offer no real resistance to the newly crowned NBA Champions, the Golden State Warriors.

They could opt to run things back, keep the roster mostly intact and try to dethrone the Warriors by playing better. However, even at their best, they may not have enough firepower to win a seven-game series.

It is possible that the Cavaliers may have already peaked, and if so, they may need to explore other ways to improve as they attempt to close the gap between their rivals.

Not long after this year's Finals ended, there were already analysts suggesting how the Cavaliers could improve their roster.

One popular suggestion involves them making a trade, and that would be one that sends star forward Kevin Love to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for a different star forward in Paul George.

The idea behind the trade goes like this: Love, even fresh off a fine season for the Cavaliers, is a defensive liability, whereas the more athletic George could help the team significantly on both ends of the floor.

It is a trade that may be worth making for the Cavaliers, but whether or not they can do so remains a mystery.

According to a recent report from ESPN, George is not "currently available," which could be a sign that the Pacers are not thinking about dealing their franchise player, or at least not yet.

On top of that, even if the Pacers do decide that they want to trade George, there is no guarantee that they will be calling the Cavaliers to make a deal. Outside of Love, the Cavaliers may have no one else they can afford to deal for George if they want to remain competitive with the Warriors, and if that is the case, then there are other NBA franchises who can easily beat their best offer.

The Cavaliers could have a better chance of defeating the Warriors with George on the team, but they will first need to make that deal. And at this point, it is unclear if they will be able to do so.

More news about the latest NBA trade rumors should be made available soon.