NBA Trade Rumors: Could the Seemingly Souring Relationship Between the New York Knicks and Kristaps Porzingis Lead to a Trade?

The past two seasons have not gone great for the New York Knicks, with the team accumulating losses and showing no clear sign that things are about to change. However, if there is one reason for fans to be hopeful, it is Kristaps Porzingis.

Reuters/Brad PennerMar 5, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks power forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) during warmups before a game against the Golden... Brad Penner March 21, 2017 04:20pm EDT

Despite being lustily booed the night he was drafted by Knicks fans, Porzingis has shown promise and plenty of potential, enough so that continued development could lead to him turning into one of the NBA's premiere stars.

Porzingis can score from outside and down low and he has even displayed a type of tenacity on defense that makes him easy to root for. Porzingis is a rare talent and one NBA teams typically cater to and keep happy at all costs, but that is apparently not the case right now.

A recent report from the New York Daily News detailed the recent events that have seemingly helped to create a gap between Porzingis and the Knicks, with the latest one being the 21-year-old deciding to play for the Latvian national team even though he has reportedly not spoken with anyone from the Knicks.

Things are clearly not going well right now for the Knicks and Porzingis, but will this lead to anything?

There are already rumblings that Porzingis may be traded, but as the aforementioned report noted, the Knicks hold the leverage in this situation and unless the people in charge of the team want to deal their young player, no transaction may materialize.

A potential trade involving the Knicks dealing Porzingis is within the realm of possibility but highly unlikely at this point even amidst the tense situation.

Still, if things don't get better soon, those trade rumors may start making the rounds again and the Knicks may find themselves needing to make a move they may not like.

More news about the latest NBA trade rumors should be made available soon.