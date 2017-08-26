NBA Trade Rumors: Do New-Look Cleveland Cavaliers Have a Better Shot at Acquiring Carmelo Anthony?

Houston Rockets rumored to be the team Anthony is most interested to join via trade

Reuters/Brad Penner Apr 6, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony (7) inspects the ball before a game against the... Brad Penner April 14, 2017 04:49pm EDT

The start of the 2017-18 NBA regular season is less than two months away, and yet the situation involving Carmelo Anthony remains unresolved. However, something may change soon thanks to a different blockbuster trade that happened just recently.

By now, NBA fans have likely already heard about the trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics with the Cleveland Cavaliers getting back in return guard Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, big man Ante Zizic and the rights to the Brooklyn Nets' first round pick in 2018.

The trade provided what is at least a temporary sigh of relief for a Cleveland Cavaliers franchise that seemed to be marching slowly towards a bleak future without Irving and LeBron James.

Thanks to the package the Cavaliers got back in return for Irving, there is some hope again. It is the hope that maybe James will stick around now that the team has a reloaded roster and a pick that can be used to select a potential star.

The trade may even affect how Anthony looks at the Cavaliers.

Earlier rumors hinted that Anthony may have been interested in teaming up with his good friend James in Cleveland, but over the past few weeks, rumblings have indicated that he was now looking to join the Houston Rockets.

A recent report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski even noted that Anthony is "steadfast" in his desire to only waive his no-trade clause to join the Rockets.

That was before the Irving trade, however.

As The New York Post's Marc Berman pointed out, the drama surrounding Irving and the Cavaliers may have led to Anthony looking more intently at Houston, but with that now out of the way, perhaps he is seeing the situation with fresh eyes.

The Cavaliers may have looked like a mess just a week ago, but now they appear to be deeper at the very least, and perhaps the rejiggered roster has a better shot at toppling the Golden State Warriors too.

The team even possesses more assets to entice the Knicks to agree to a trade now.

Anthony going to the Cavaliers looked like it had no chance of happening not too long ago, but things change fast in the NBA.

Even with opening night less than two months away, the possibility that Anthony may be lining up with James as fellow Cavaliers to face Kyrie and the Celtics should not be ruled out just yet.