NBA Trade Rumors: Do the Detroit Pistons Have a Shot at Acquiring Kyrie Irving?

Once viewed as one of the up-and-coming teams in the NBA, the Detroit Pistons now find themselves in a difficult position, as they lack the cap flexibility needed to bring in new talent as well as the blue chip prospects who may turn into stars down the line.

Still, the Pistons are reportedly not allowing the current state of their cap and roster to prevent them from at least trying to improve their standing.

In a recent report from the Detroit Free Press, "a person with knowledge" of the team's front office shared that the team is apparently interested in acquiring Kyrie Irving from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Irving would be a good fit alongside many of the other current Pistons, thanks to his ability to consistently hit outside shots and create close looks at the basket himself.

The Pistons have long needed the type of dynamic playmaking Irving frequently features, and he would likely be the number one option on offense if the team is able to trade for him.

However, that is a big "if" since the Pistons - as mentioned earlier - do not exactly have a ton of appealing assets to work with.

While the Pistons do have some talented youngsters and even star big man Andre Drummond is still in his mid-20s, it is hard to come up with a scenario where they are the ones who put forward the best offer for Irving, unless the trade market absolutely dries up.

Teams like the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns have been mentioned as potential landing spots for Irving, and all of those teams may be capable of putting together a more intriguing offer for him than what the Pistons may be able to put together.

The Pistons may be interested in adding Irving to the roster, but unless they emerge as the only team bidding, there is a good chance that they may not have enough to convince the Cavaliers to part with their star point guard.